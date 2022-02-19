GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — An Oak Park man is now charged in connection with the murder of a Forest View woman found dead in Chicago.

Charisma Ehresman went missing Jan. 23. Her body was found days later in her car in the Austin neighborhood.

In bond court Saturday, prosecutors said Ehresman had been chatting online with 24-year-old Richard Chavez, and the night she went missing she was at his house.

Police say Chavez strangled the 20-year-old, then ditched her car with her body inside.

Chavez is charged with first degree murder.

