By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters and police responded Saturday evening to a crash in the city’s South Chicago neighbohood that left five people hospitalized.

Police say it happened in the 9200 block of South Houston shortly before 6 p.m.. A Ford was traveling southbound on Houston when it struck a Jeep traveling westbound on 92nd. A Chevrolet was then struck by the Jeep.

Chicago fire officials said an 11-year-old girl was amonth those hospitalized. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair to serious condition.

