CHICAGO (CBS) – A residential fire leaves 10 people displaced in East Garfield Park Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Approx 0720 WORKING FIRE AT 3929 W JACKSON 50 X 60 3 story Ordinary Fire in the enclosed porchrs. 7 Adults 3 children displaced. 20 F transported green to MOUNT SINAI HOSPITAL. Warming bus was called to the scene. (8)
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 20, 2022
The three-story fire started around 7:20 a.m. on the 3900 block of West Jackson. Seven adults and three children were displaced. Warming buses were called to the scene.
A 20-year-old woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital for injuries.
No information is available as to what started the fire.