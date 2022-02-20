GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:East Garfield Park, Fire, Residents Displaced

CHICAGO (CBS) – A residential fire leaves 10 people displaced in East Garfield Park Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The three-story fire started around 7:20 a.m. on the 3900 block of West Jackson. Seven adults and three children were displaced. Warming buses were called to the scene.

A 20-year-old woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital for injuries.

No information is available as to what started the fire.

