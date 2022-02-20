CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were injured after being shot in the Englewood neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.
Around 11:57 p.m., the victims were in a vehicle on the 500 block of West 66th stopped at a stop sign when shots were fired.
A 25-year-old man drove himself to the University of Chicago Hospital and is listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. A 22-year-old woman was also driven to the University of Chicago Hospital and is listed in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left ear and left arm.
No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.