CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people were killed, and 14 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.
At least three of the victims is under the age of 18.
In the first homicide of the weekend, a man was shot while in a parked car in East Chatham Friday night, according to police.
Around 9:41 p.m., the victim, 27, was sitting in a parked vehicle on the 8400 block of South Ingleside when an unknown male offender approached on foot and fired shots. The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.
A man was shot inside a vehicle in Calumet Heights Friday evening.
Police said around 6:24 p.m., the victim, unknown age, was inside of a vehicle in the 9300 block of South Harper when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck to the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital initially reported in grave condition.
A 16-year-old boy was shot while driving in the Archer Heights neighborhood Friday evening.
The victim was traveling in a vehicle westbound around 5 p.m. on the 3900 block of West 41st Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside. An unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left armpit and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
A man was shot while walking In the Albany Park neighborhood Friday night, Police said.
Around 10:26 p.m., the 20-year-old victim was walking in a parking lot on the 3500 block of West Lawrence when an occupant in a white sedan fired shots.
The victim was transported by the CFD to Saint Francis Hospital in fair condition with a graze wound to the abdomen.
A man was wounded after being shot while driving in the Irving Park area Friday night
Police said around 10:52 p.m., a 24-year-old man was driving a vehicle on the 4400 block of West Belmont when an occupant in a black SUV fired shots.
The victim was transported by the CFD in fair condition to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and right arm.
An unidentified man was found on the street in the South Austin neighborhood Saturday evening. Around 9:12 p.m. police say the man was found in the 5400 block of West Walton when officers were responding to a ShotSpotter call. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital and listed in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.
In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday across the city:
- At 1:19 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle northbound in the 6300 block of South Wentworth when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside. An unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim, striking him in the right leg. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
- At 3:48 p.m. Saturday, a 44-year-old man was in the vehicle parked on the street In the 4300 block of West Thomas when two unknown offenders approached, produced firearms, and fired shots at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- At 9:12 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was found on the street on the 5400 block of West Walton with a gunshot wound to the head after officers responded to a ShotSpotter call. The victim was transported by the CFD to Stroger Hospital in critical condition but later died.
- At 11:32 p.m. Saturday a man and woman were standing on the street in the 13200 block of South Prairie when shots were fired. A 24-year-old man was transported by the CFD in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen. A 26-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the left arm and refused EMS.
- At 11:57 p.m. Saturday, two victims were in a vehicle stopped at a stop sign on the 600 block of West 66th Street when shots were fired. A 25-year-old man drove himself to the University of Chicago Hospital and is listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. A 22-year-old woman was also driven to the University of Chicago Hospital and is listed in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left ear and left arm.
- At 1:09 a.m. Sunday, three people were inside of a venue attending a social gathering on the 4200 block of West Irving Park when a male offender entered and fired shots. A 29-year-old man was transported by the CFD to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. A 30-year-old man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital by the CFD in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg. A 30-year-old woman was transported to Ill Masonic by the CFD in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
- At 3:50 a.m. Sunday, A 26-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound to the chest. The victim got into a physical altercation with a known 25-year-old man inside a residence in the 12000 block of South Princeton when he produced a firearm and shot in the direction of the victim. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The offender sustained a laceration to the nose and lip, he was placed into custody on scene.