CHICAGO (CBS) — A Barrington School District 220 bus driver is facing charges after police say he was involved in a crash while driving drunk with students on board.
According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash near Cuba Road and Ela Road in Deer Park around 4:20 p.m.
Deputies say the bus driver, James Dolan, 61, of Hoffman Estates, was heading north on Ela Road and made a left turn onto westbound Cuba Road. Deputies say he failed to yield and made the turn in front of a southbound 2015 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a 58-year-old Carpentersville man. The driver of the Traverse was unable to stop on the snow covered road and struck the bus.
Students from Prairie Middle School were on board, but officials say no one was hurt. The driver of the Traverse was also not injured.
Deputies on scene noticed signs that Dolan was impaired by alcohol and, according to a release from the sheriff's office, he had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
Dolan then requested to go to the hospital for a medical issue and was admitted.
On Feb. 18 Dolan was arrested and charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, which is a class 4 felony. His bond is set at $100,000.
Dolan was discharged from the hospital Sunday, taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.