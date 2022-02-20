CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday mass took on a special meaning at a Bronzeville Parish this weekend.
Our Lady of Africa hosted its Black History Month celebration and mass. The parishioners represented a kaleidoscope of the African diaspora, including Haiti, Nigeria, Guyana, Benin, Congo and Togo.
The choir sang songs in English as well as several African languages.
The sermon highlighted the importance o love and unity.
The parishioners, priests and guests also wore colorful Arican attire for the occasion.