By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Black History Month, Our Lady Of Africa

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday mass took on a special meaning at a Bronzeville Parish this weekend.

Our Lady of Africa hosted its Black History Month celebration and mass. The parishioners represented a kaleidoscope of the African diaspora, including Haiti, Nigeria, Guyana, Benin, Congo and Togo.

The choir sang songs in English as well as several African languages.

The sermon highlighted the importance o love and unity.

The parishioners, priests and guests also wore colorful Arican attire for the occasion.

