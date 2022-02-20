GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood that left four adults and three children displaced Sunday morning.

The fire started around 8:09 a.m. on the 4600 block of South Wood, according to CFD.

Heavy smoke was seen from the second floor of the 2.5 story home. The hydrants in the area were also said to be frozen.

CTA has been contacted for a warming bus.

The fire has since been struck out around 9:26 a.m. CFD says immediate attention is needed for the building.

No injuries were reported.

