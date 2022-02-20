CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood that left four adults and three children displaced Sunday morning.
0809 Still & Box 4640 S. Wood CFD responded to the scene of a working fire,2.5 sty frame set back 25×40 Heavy fire on the second floor, Frozen hydrants,5 lines all defensive, CTA has been contacted for a warming bus Still & Box has been struck by 2-2-4 @ 0926hrs
The fire started around 8:09 a.m. on the 4600 block of South Wood, according to CFD.
Heavy smoke was seen from the second floor of the 2.5 story home. The hydrants in the area were also said to be frozen.
CTA has been contacted for a warming bus.
The fire has since been struck out around 9:26 a.m. CFD says immediate attention is needed for the building.
Update Still & Box 4640 S Wood 4 adult 3 children displaced. No injuries No Transports. Immediate Response needed for Building Department – Back porch is gone – Wall about to collapse – Partial roof collapse – Due to Still & Box fire… (8)
No injuries were reported.