DIXMOOR, Ill –– A homeowner is dead after their house caught fire in Dixmoor Saturday evening according to Village President Fitzgerald Roberts.
The fire started around 5:10 p.m. on the 14200 block of Marshfield Street.
Roberts expressed his condolences to the family of the victim.
"I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family of the victim," Roberts said. "Our prayers are certainly with them."
Roberts said the incident serves as a reminder for residents to have evacuation plans in place in the event of a fire.
“You never know what can happen and it is important to be prepared,” Robert said. “Make sure the exits to our house are accessible and not blocked and also make sure to regularly change the batteries in your fire alarms. Taking the right precautions can save your life.”
No information was available on what started the fire, or the identity of the homeowner.
Officials say no foul play is suspected.