CHICAGO (CBS) — The legal battle over masks in Illinois is not limited to schools. Downstate Rep. Blaine Wilhour is suing House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch over mask requirements at the state capitol.
He and eight other republican lawmakers were removed from the house floor last week for refusing to wear one.READ MORE: 4 Dead, 18 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
A spokesperson for the speaker called that incident political theater.READ MORE: Woman Charged With Shooting Two Men In Parking Lot Of Waukegan Walmart
Gov. JB Pritzker’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted at the end of the month — except for schools. But an appellate court invalidated the order in schools.MORE NEWS: School Bus Driver Arrested, Charged With Felony DUI After Crash With Students On Board
The governor plans to ask the state supreme court for a review.