CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were injured after a man shot into a venue in the Old Irving Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Police said around 1:09 a.m., the victims were inside of a venue attending a social gathering when a man entered and fired shots.
A 29-year-old man was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. A 30-year-old man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital by the CFD in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg. A 30-year-old woman was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital by the CFD in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.