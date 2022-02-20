GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Eden Green, Riverdale, shooting, Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was seriously injured, and a woman was also wounded after being shot in the Eden Green neighborhood Saturday night.

Around 11:32 p.m., both victims were standing on the block of 13200 South Prairie when shots were fired, police said.

A 24-year-old man was transported by the Chicago Fire Depart in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.  A 26-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the left arm and refused EMS.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff