CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was seriously injured, and a woman was also wounded after being shot in the Eden Green neighborhood Saturday night.
Around 11:32 p.m., both victims were standing on the block of 13200 South Prairie when shots were fired, police said.
A 24-year-old man was transported by the Chicago Fire Depart in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen. A 26-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the left arm and refused EMS.
No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.