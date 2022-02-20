GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
First Alert Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Windy conditions today will drive temperatures into the 40s for the next couple of days. Cold returns midweek and lingers into the weekend.

(Credit: CBS 2)

(Credit: CBS 2)

Today:

Partly cloudy and windy. High 47.

(Credit: CBS 2)

Wind Advisory is in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 33.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 44.

Showers return on Tuesday, followed by much colder air. Snow showers are possible Thursday and Friday.