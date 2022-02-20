CHICAGO (CBS) — Windy conditions today will drive temperatures into the 40s for the next couple of days. Cold returns midweek and lingers into the weekend.
READ MORE: 1 Person Dead Following Hit And Run On Dan Ryan
Today:
Partly cloudy and windy. High 47.
A Wind Advisory is in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.READ MORE: Man Fires Shots Into Venue, Injuring 3 People Inside In Old Irving Park
Tonight:
Partly cloudy. Low 33.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. High 44.MORE NEWS: British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive For COVID-19
Showers return on Tuesday, followed by much colder air. Snow showers are possible Thursday and Friday.