Couple, Both 72, Followed Through Irving Park From Blue Line And Brutally Beaten; Wife Can Now Only Eat Liquid FoodAn elderly couple was viciously attacked while heading home in broad daylight in Irving Park recently.

Chicago First Alert Weather: Flood Watch Through Tuesday MorningA Flood Watch has been posted for much of the area for tonight through Tuesday morning, as heavy downpours could trigger flooding along creeks, streams, and rivers.

Chicago Real Estate Broker Forced To Start Over After Hacker Locks Her Out Of Instagram Page And Scams Her FollowersInstagram is how Chicago real estate broker and architect Nancy Gordon worked to grow her company in the last few years. But one link - one message - took so much of that hard work away.

State Lawmakers Seek To Reduce Prison Sentences For Victims Of Domestic, Gender-Based Violence Who Commit Crimes Under DuressVictims of domestic violence, rape, and human trafficking have been locked up for crimes that advocates say they committed under duress or by force – and now, a group of Illinois lawmakers want to tighten a law that could help reduce their prison sentences.