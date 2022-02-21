TERRE HAUTE, IN - JANUARY 15: The team name is seen on the front of jersey of Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Marquise Kennedy (12) during the college basketball game between the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers and the Indiana State Sycamores on January 15, 2022, at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Aher Uguak registered 17 points and seven rebounds as Loyola Chicago got past Illinois State 59-50 on Monday night.
Tate Hall had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Ramblers (21-6, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Tom Welch added 10 points. Braden Norris had nine rebounds.
Antonio Reeves had 15 points to pace the Redbirds (11-18, 4-12), who have lost four straight. Reeves also had seven turnovers. Josiah Strong added 11 points. Howard Fleming Jr. had seven rebounds.
The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Redbirds this season. Loyola Chicago defeated Illinois State 78-64 on Feb. 2.
