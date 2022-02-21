CHICAGO (CBS)– Several tenants escaped as firefighters battle an apartment building fire that spread to multiple buildings in Albany Park.

The Chicago Fire Department believes the fire broke out at an apartment building in the 4300 block of North Richmond Avenue around 3:30 a.m. The fire spread to a second building, the Twisted Hippo brewery causing a partial collapse.

Police said a 60-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for possible smoke inhalation and several residents were able to escape. The Red Cross is on the scene, assisting five people displaced by the fire.

There are 150 firefighters responding to the fire.

VIDEO: "I woke up to the sound of explosions, it cracked my window" Unreal damage here at Albany Park's Twisted Hippo Brewery A total collapse left cars buried in rubble after a fire on the block— neighbors say they saw it start in apartment bldg next door

Neighbors reported hearing explosions. Officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire, but said firefighters had to fight wind and a roof collapse while on the scene.

Firefighters have their work cut out for them this morning Wind, cold and a roof truss on a larger building containing nitrogen / CO2 tanks have made this a tough fight, they say

CFD said there is no power or lights in the area of Montrose and Richmond avenues. Gas could also be affected in the area as crews battle the fire and work to clear the scene.

Marilee Rutherford, the owner of the Twisted Hippo Brewery, which is now in rubble, spoke to CBS 2’s Marissa Parra as she watched her business continue to burn.

With tears in her eyes Marilee Rutherford stands in front of the rubble from her brewery, Twisted Hippo "It's hard to see everything you worked for go up in flames, but I'm just glad my staff and everyone is okay. That's all I'm focused on"

She said she was given the news by her husband, who was called by a community member overnight. When she arrived on the scene, her business engulfed in flames. She said the cause of the fire may have been the CO2 nitrogen tanks.

“We have CO2 nitrogen tanks, just as a regular part of our business and I’m certain that’s what the explosions were,” Rutherford said.

She said her focus is on the safety of her staff and the community.

“It’s hard to see everything you worked for go up in flames, but I’m just glad my staff and everyone is okay. That’s all I’m focused on,” Rutherford said.

This is a developing story.