CHICAGO (CBS)– A mild day is ahead with rain on the way.
Monday’s temperatures will be in the 40s with some areas south of the city coming close to 50 degrees.
READ MORE: Apartment Building Fire Spreads To Twisted Hippo Brewery, Causing Partial Collapse In Albany Park; 5 People Displaced
Rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening.READ MORE: After Numerous Complaints About Postal Service, Park Ridge Mayor Launches Web Page In Effort To Solve Issue
Rain becomes more widespread overnight and hangs around for the better part of Tuesday. Freezing rain is possible for areas north and west of the city by Tuesday morning.
Colder air settles in for the middle of the week. Highs Wednesday in the 20s underneath a mostly cloudy sky.MORE NEWS: Illinois Lawmaker Sues House Speaker Over Mask Rule At State Capital
Another system targets Chicago for the Thursday and Friday time period for more snow.