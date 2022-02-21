EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — A fire broke out Monday afternoon in an apartment building on the west side of Evanston.
The fire swept through a three-story apartment building in the 1600 block of Monroe Street, between Florence and Dewey avenues. Smoke was seen pouring out of the windows of the building.
A total of 12 people from at least three families were displaced by the fire. However, firefighters did say everyone made it out safely – including two dogs and a cat.
12 residents & several animals were displaced during a multi-residential fire on the 1600 blk of Monroe St. One FF suffered a minor injury. Outside agencies called to assist with overhaul & investigation. Avoid the area to allow crews to gain access. Great work by all involved! pic.twitter.com/alWC16ivLO
— Evanston Fire (@EvanstonFD) February 21, 2022
What started the fire remained under investigation late Monday.