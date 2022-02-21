Barkov Leads Panthers to 5-2 Victory Over BlackhawksAleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists and the surging Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks on 5-2 on Sunday for their third straight win.

Michigan's Howard Hits Wisconsin Assistant After Badgers WinMichigan coach Juwan Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after arguing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the handshake line.

Fleury Makes Impressive Saves, But Blackhawks Lose To Stars In ShootoutJacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

MLB Announces Spring Training Will Be Delayed Until At Least March 5 Due To LockoutMajor League Baseball has made it official – Spring Training games have been delayed due to at least March 5 because of the ongoing lockout.

Basketball Star And Coach Shawn Harrington Is Back On Court After Being Paralyzed By Shooting; His Daughter Couldn't Be ProuderChicago high school basketball star and coach Shawn Harrington is back on the court after a shooting left him paralyzed. CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman talked Friday with Harrington and his daughter, whom he shielded from those bullets almost eight years ago.

Connecticut Man's Unpunched Ticket To Michael Jordan's First NBA Game Is Expected To Fetch Quite The Pretty Penny At AuctionMichael Jordan memorabilia has been in high demand since “The Last Dance” took us back in time to the Bulls’ glory days. One such piece of memorabilia could bring a Northwestern University grad more than a pretty penny. That item is, of all things, an unpunched Bulls game ticket.