GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Evanston, Fire, Monroe Street

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — A fire broke out Monday afternoon in an apartment building on the west side of Evanston.

The fire swept through a three-story apartment building in the 1600 block of Monroe Street, between Florence and Dewey avenues. Smoke was seen pouring out of the windows of the building.

READ MORE: Extra-Alarm Fire In Albany Park Destroys Twisted Hippo Brewery, Ultimate Ninjas Gym, Apartment Building

A total of 12 people from at least three families were displaced by the fire. However, firefighters did say everyone made it out safely – including two dogs and a cat.

READ MORE: Apartment Building That Burned In Albany Park Monday Morning Had History Of Violations

One firefighter suffered minor injuries battling the blaze.

MORE NEWS: Immigrant Activists Call On President Biden To End Deportations

What started the fire remained under investigation late Monday.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff