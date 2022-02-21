CHICAGO (CBS) — If you have an expired Metra 10-Ride pass, don’t throw it away just yet.
On Monday, Metra announced One-Way and 10-Ride tickets that have expired since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 will remain valid until June 1, 2022.
Metra has extended the passes several times since the start of the pandemic.
One-Way and 10-Ride tickets that have expired since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 will remain valid for travel on Metra until June 1, 2022, Metra announced today. Read more here: https://t.co/xwUiuy1iCV pic.twitter.com/LjPGJhGQVd
— Metra (@Metra) February 21, 2022