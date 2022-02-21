GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — If you have an expired Metra 10-Ride pass, don’t throw it away just yet.

On Monday, Metra announced One-Way and 10-Ride tickets that have expired since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 will remain valid until June 1, 2022.

Metra has extended the passes several times since the start of the pandemic.

