BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A klipspringer now has a new home after being transferred from one Chicago area zoo to the other.
A klipspringer is a small African antelope. A female klipspringer named Asali – "honey" in Swahili – was born at Lincoln Park Zoo. in December 2020 and has now moved to Brookfield Zoo.
She can be seen at the Brookfield Zoo’s “Habitat Africa! The Savannah” exhibit.
Asali was transferred to Brookfield Zoo on the advisement of the Association for Zoos and Aquariums Klipspringer Survival Plan – a cooperative population management and conservation program for certain species in North American zoos and aquariums.
In this case, experts decided Asali was a good match for a 4-year-old male klipspringer named Yukon at who was already at Brookfield Zoo.
Klipspringers are only about 2 feet tall at full height. They are found in eastern to southern Africa on well-drained rocky outcroppings known as kopje, the zoo said.
Klipspringers have small, blunt, rubbery hooves that help them find their way up vertical walls, the zoo said. "Klipspringer" means "rock jumper" in Afrikaans.
The zoo notes that those who want to help care for klipspringers at Brookfield Zoo can contribute to the Brookfield Zoo’s Animal Adoption program.