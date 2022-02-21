CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of immigrant activists in Chicago on Monday called on President Joe Biden to halt deportations and keep immigrant families together.
Members of the Right 2 Family Coalition gathered in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on Monday. With the midterm elections just months away, the coalition said President Biden has failed to deliver on his 2020 campaign promises regarding immigration reform.
The coalition is seeking permanent legal protections for undocumented immigrants, and the right for 2 million deported refugees to return to the U.S.