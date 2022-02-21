PORTAGE, Ind. (CBS) — Rescue crews were searching Monday night after a man fell off an ice shelf at Indiana Dunes National Park and ended up in Lake Michigan.
At 5:30 p.m., first responders were called to West Beach at the national park after learning that five people had gotten onto shelf ice along the shoreline – only for the ice to track. The group retreated to shore, except for one person who fell in the water, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The others tried to reach their friend, but large waves and unstable ice undermined that effort.
The search for the missing person continued Monday night. Indiana conservation officers, along with fire crews from Portage, Porter, and Ogden Dunes; the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department; Indiana Dunes National Park Rangers; and the U.S. Coast Guard were all involved.
Conservation officers reminded people that ice shelves are dangerous and everyone should stay off of them.