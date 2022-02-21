CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into a building after running a stoplight and hitting another car in the Pilsen neighborhood Monday morning.
Police said a driver ran a stoplight and hit another car around 7:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 18th Street. The impact of the crash caused the first car to hit a building.
Came across this crash on 18th and Laflin.
Police say one driver ran the stoplight and hit another driver/car. Both cars collided into the building.
No injuries that we know of right now. Tow trucks on scene to remove the vehicles. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ZPkxmi1VSR
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) February 21, 2022
Chicago police said both drivers refused medical treatment.
Area Three detectives were investigating.