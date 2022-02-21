GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into a building after running a stoplight and hitting another car in the Pilsen neighborhood Monday morning.

Police said a driver ran a stoplight and hit another car around 7:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 18th Street. The impact of the crash caused the first car to hit a building.

Chicago police said both drivers refused medical treatment.

Area Three detectives were investigating.

