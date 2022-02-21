CHICAGO (CBS) — A center honoring Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic Roger Ebert will launch this year at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.
Programming at the Roger Ebert Center for Film Studies is set to begin this fall and will focus on film analysis and study. That differs from other film programs which focus on making films.
Ebert was an Urbana native and graduated from University of Illinois with a journalism degree in 1964.
I am thrilled to announce that the Roger Ebert Center for Film Studies will officially launch at the College of Media at the @UofIllinois this year, with programming to begin in Fall 2022. You can read all about it here: https://t.co/gEcw6xg52r pic.twitter.com/Q6sSh7shcT
— Chaz (@ChazEbert) February 21, 2022