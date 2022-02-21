GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Roger Ebert, Roger Ebert Center For Film Studies, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

CHICAGO (CBS) — A center honoring Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic Roger Ebert will launch this year at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.

Programming at the Roger Ebert Center for Film Studies is set to begin this fall and will focus on film analysis and study. That differs from other film programs which focus on making films.

Ebert was an Urbana native and graduated from University of Illinois with a journalism degree in 1964.

