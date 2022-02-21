CHICAGO (CBS)– New research shows that trauma and inequity lead to worsening mental health in young men of color in Chicago.
That's according to the group Ujima. They conducted their research on Black and Brown men in Chicago, including surveys, interviews and focus groups.
While 59% would consider professional counseling if given the chance and 62% reported facing challenges with their mental health.
The majority of participants felt they did not have a safe outlet to support them.
Ujima will release their entire results during an event Monday at Lurie Children’s Hospital.