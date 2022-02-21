CHICAGO (CBS) — The West Garfield Park neighborhood has a serious food insecurity problem – and it is only getting worse.

Grocery stores in the community are closing, leaving families starved for options. And as CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported Monday, free food is going in minutes at giveaways.

Michelle Miller was out Monday picking up fresh free food in West Garfield Park for her three kids – ages 9, 7 and 6. She says two bags will likely only last three or four days.

“When you’re trying work, and try to provide for a family of three, it’s really hard,” Miller said.

She was lucky to even get food Monday. Just a few minutes into the giveaway – held Monday on Pulaski Road just north of the Eisenhower Expressway – most bags were gone.

“People are struggling around to get to stores,” Miller said, “and if you do, you have to go really far, like Cicero.”

Thirty minutes in all is how long it took Rush University Medical staff and other organizations to feed dozens of families.

Deshaun Nelson is a local businessman who grew up in the area and pitched in food.

“We need better things around,” Nelson said. “We need more help.”

Help is needed in particular in West Garfield Park, which is considered a food desert.

This food giveaway was held in a parking lot next to the recently-shuttered Save A Lot grocery store at 420 S. Pulaski Rd. A lime green “license suspended” sign has been affixed to the door of the Save A Lot by the Chicago Department of Public Health, and the store is closed until further notice.

And last fall, a nearby decades-old Aldi at 3835 W. Madison St. closed after declining sales. But there is hope in the community as now, the city is looking to purchase the Aldi building for a new potential grocer.

“We definitely need the product, but we also need good stakeholders,” said Cristyn Freemon.

Freemon is one of many people who are pushing the city to find a long-term, dependable replacement, because it’s a true matter of life and death.

Ayesha Jaco with organization West Side United estimates life expectancy on the west side is 14 years shorter than residents downtown.

“We started to activate community conversations to make sure there would be a fit, and that this would be a true choice led by community voice,” Jaco said.

The grocery giveaways are organized by Rush University Medical Center, West Side United, and the Garfield Park Rite to Wellness. Rush faculty members, volunteers, and local high school students participated in the Monday giveaway, which was part of a special Presidents Day event and held before a Black History Month event.

The giveaways will continue throughout March. Giveaways will also be held on Saturday, March 5, 12, and 19.