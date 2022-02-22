CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, although it was not immediately clear if he was shot.
Police said the boy was in a vehicle with a 36-year-old woman in the 4500 block of West Congress Parkway around 8:30 a.m., when someone in a white SUV pulled up alongside them and started shooting.
The 3-year-old suffered injuries to the right side of his eye and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Police said it was not immediately clear if the boy was shot, or if he was injured by broken glass or other debris. The woman was not injured.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning.
Area Four detectives are investigating.