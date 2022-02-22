GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Back of the Yards, Chicago News, Crime, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said someone heard arguing and shots fired inside a home around 7:10 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Marshfield Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot.

A 28-year-old man who was shot in the chest, shoulder, and back was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Two other unidentified victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area One detectives were investigating.

