CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
Police said someone heard arguing and shots fired inside a home around 7:10 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Marshfield Avenue.READ MORE: 3-Year-Old Boy Shot In West Garfield Park
When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot.
A 28-year-old man who was shot in the chest, shoulder, and back was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.READ MORE: Couple, Both 72, Followed Through Irving Park From Blue Line And Brutally Beaten
Two other unidentified victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning.MORE NEWS: Search Shifts To Recovery Effort For Man Who Fell Through Ice Shelf At Indiana Dunes National Park
Area One detectives were investigating.