By CBS 2’s Ryan Baker

CHICAGO (CBS)– During Black History Month CBS 2 is proudly highlighting community heroes, like Darnell Shields who didn’t have to go far from home to make a difference in Austin.

Shields is a Spiderman super fan, but he’s also a real life, yet reluctant superhero.

“Oh, Darnell is a community hero, I was like, whew, that sounds like all the spotlight is on me but really it takes everybody to work together and draw from each other to really create the transformation, to really improve this community,” he said.

Born and raised in Austin, Shields is now fighting on the frontlines to restore the cornerstone of Chicago’s West Side to its glorious hey day.

“This is my assignment. I know that I was assigned here to support my own community and it’s a privilege,” He said.

For over a decade shields has served as executive director of ‘Austin Coming Together,” a nonprofit that connects dozens of organizations with the common goal of uplifting and empowering an area long plagued by poverty, crime and subpar education.

“As I was working here I realized if this place was gonna change and be a place I would be proud of and a place that I would wanna raise my children, I was gonna have to take a part in it, people like me what have to stay here and work to help improve it,” Shields said.

A focal point of ACT’s quality of life plan is the Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation, being built in the heart of Austin at Madison and Central avenues.

“The whole goal of the center is to actually create opportunities for individuals to build themselves up whether its through employment, business opportunity and even becoming prepared for financial opportunities like buying a home,” Shields said.

Shields is a friendly neighbor, spinning a web of hope for a brighter future in Austin.

When asked by CBS 2’s Ryan Baker if he is Peter Parker, Shields said, “Well that was the thing about Peter Parker, he was never trying to save the day, he was the unintentional hero because he had to learn that with great power came great responsibility.”

“That’s the story of Darnell Shields,” He said.

Shields has also helped the Austin community become part of the United Way Neighborhood Network, which is a hub of service providers to help support Austin residents.