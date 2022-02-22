CHICAGO (CBS) — Drizzle and flurries possible coming this evening.
READ MORE: City Closes Crumbling Tunnel Under DuSable Lake Shore Drive At Buena Avenue; Neighbors Say They Hope It Gets Fixed
According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, some freezing drizzle possible for parts of Lake County, Illinois and McHenry County through the midevening.
Cloudy and windy overnight, with gusts around 30 miles per hour. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the teens with wind chills below zero areawide.
Breezy and cold for Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. Snow chances increase late Thursday afternoon and last through Friday morning.
READ MORE: Chicago, Cook County To Lift Mask And Vaccine Mandates On Feb. 28, But Masks Will Remain For CPS; 'We're Seeing Ourselves On The Downward Slope Of This Omicron Surge'
Two to four inches of snowfall will be possible. Snow chances end by midmorning on Friday with highs near 30 degrees.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend with highs in the mid 30s on Saturday and low 30s on Sunday.
TONIGHT: Drizzle and flurries in the evening, then cloudy and windy overnight. Low 13°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. High 26°
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Snow chances increase by the late afternoon. High 28°MORE NEWS: 'I Feel Like I'm Saving Their Lives': North Lawndale Native Bridgette Flagg To Open A Second Soule Chicago Restaurant In Her Neighborhood