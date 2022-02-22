GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain is on the way.

Tuesday kicks off with showers and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will fall throughout the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for McHenry County from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for light icing due to periods of freezing rain and drizzle. There’s a chance for freezing rain right along the Wisconsin and Illinois state line.

Colder temperatures in the mid 20s arrive by Wednesday.

Laura Bannon