CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain is on the way.
Tuesday kicks off with showers and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will fall throughout the day.
Mild for some but not for all… Wide range morning temps. 30s north, 50s south. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/c34VhgIN0k
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) February 22, 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for McHenry County from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for light icing due to periods of freezing rain and drizzle. There’s a chance for freezing rain right along the Wisconsin and Illinois state line.
Colder temperatures in the mid 20s arrive by Wednesday.