CHICAGO (CBS) — The owner of an apartment building that was gutted by fire along with two popular businesses in Albany Park on Monday had 72 active Housing Court cases pending against him – including one for the very building that burned, the Mayor’s office said.

The fire the fire started around 3:30 a.m., sweeping through a 3-story apartment building at 4335-39 N. Richmond St., and then spreading to the neighboring building at 2915-2925 W. Montrose Ave. – which housed Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery, and Ultimate Ninjas gym.

However, due to safety concerns, the Office of Fire Investigations cannot enter the site, and thus cannot complete its analysis until it is safe to do so.

The Mayor’s office said the apartment building and its owners, Carlson Properties I, LLC, and Gary Carlson, are named in a current Housing Court case brought by the city. The next court date for that case is March 31.

The city’s Department of Buildings has conducted inspections at 77 properties owned by Carlson, and he has 72 Housing Court cases pending against him in Cook County, the Mayor’s office said.

Five people were left without a home because of the fire at the apartment building, and what was left of the neighboring building that housed the Twisted Hippo and Ultimate Ninjas had to be torn down.

The city said the apartment building will likely be able to be renovated pending the results of a structural engineer’s report at the damage of the fire.

The fire on Monday morning burned for several hours as more than firefighters worked to contain the flames. Neighbors reported hearing explosions.

Several cars were left buried under rubble after part of the roof and a large section of the rear wall of the Twisted Hippo collapsed. The building that housed the brewery and the neighboring kids’ gym bore the brunt of the damage.

Late Monday, the Fire Department said the point of origin for the fire appeared to be in a gangway between the two buildings. The gangway had two sets of exterior stairs and the fire was believed to have started under one of them.