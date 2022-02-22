Magdelena Cuchil-Raymundo (Credit: Cook County Sheriff's Office)
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County Sheriff’s office was asking for help Tuesday in finding a teenage girl who has been missing since Sunday from unincorporated Northfield Township.
Magdalena Cuchil-Raymundo, 17, was last seen at her home in the 10000 block of Michael Todd Terrance around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's office said.
Cuchil-Raymundo is described as a Hispanic female standing around 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a light brown complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Cook County Sheriff’s Police at (708) 865-4896, or the Cook County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency number at (847) 635-1188.