CHICAGO (CBS) — Normally, a restaurant breaking ground in Chicago isn’t news.

But consider what one renowned chef is about to. It’s something North Lawndale hasn’t seen in 50 years. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot report on a story you’ll see Only on 2.

Right now, this will be the only business on a specific stretch of W. Roosevelt Rd. for three blocks here in North Lawndale. The woman behind this restaurant, now under construction, hopes with the opening of her second Soule’s location, the community will change in many ways.

Bridgette Flagg’s excitement is on full display, as she walks through this construction site on W. Roosevelt Rd. near S. Central Park Avenue.

“This is the bar area. We’re putting in fireplaces. It’s going to be very, very nice.”

Flagg bought a crumbling church that was once on this spot that had to be torn down. She’s now building from the ground up. It’ll be the first, full service, sit down restaurant with a bar in North Lawndale in 50 years. It will seat 100 people.

“Just to be able to be the one to bring some life back into my community, something positive, give people something to look forward to bring some hope,” Flagg said.

Sixty new jobs will be created, with everyone hired from North Lawndale. It’s the community Flagg has called home her entire life. She said she’ll continue her mission of giving ex-offenders a second chance.

“I train them on how to cook and I do this because I feel I’m saving their lives.”

This will be Flagg’s second Soule’ Chicago restaurant. She spoke to CBS 2 at her first location in Ukrainian Village.

She opened in 2017 and has gained recognition nationwide as it was named among the top 30 Black owned restaurants in the United States by online food website Thrillist and mentioned in the Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand list in 2021. Flagg got her start in 2015, posting dinners for sale on Instagram, that would quickly sell out.

“I put up a post on social media and I said, ‘Hey, this is my menu for today.’ I had like my neighbors, I had like family, everybody helping me in the kitchen,” Flagg said.

The tax preparer and hairstylist had no formal training as a chef. She cooks family recipes with the goal of sharing the unity and love she felt with others, while growing up.

Flagg is using personal finances along with city and community grants to build this restaurant. Her second Soule Chicago location will open in North Lawndale in late summer.