CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the Russian invasion is under way in Ukraine, and announced new sanctions against Russia as a result of the actions recently undertaken by President Vladimir Putin.

“This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, … so I’m going to begin to impose sanctions in response,” Mr. Biden said at the White House, in response to Putin’s decision to send “peacekeeping” forces into Ukraine’s eastern breakaway regions hours after he formally recognized Luhansk and Donetsk as independent from Ukraine on Monday.

Mr. Biden said the sanctions, closely coordinated with allies and partners, will target two large banks in Russia and its sovereign debt.

“That means we cut off Russia’s government from western financing,” the president said.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves spoke Tuesday with two women who consider themselves activists in Chicago’s Ukrainian community. Both said a full-on Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine and beyond is imminent, and said the U.S. needs to step in fast – as this conflict affects us at home too.

From Chicago’s Ukrainian Village neighborhood, Chrystya Wereszczak has been watching every development in Ukraine closer than most.

“My peers, my children, grandchildren – we’re all tied to Ukraine in a way that is probably hard for other people to understand,” Wereszczak said.

There is a fear, but also resilience and faith among the city’s population of about 50,000 Ukrainians – many of whom are praying constantly at their parishes.

“But I think the miscalculation would be in the zeal of the Ukrainian people,” Wereszczak said.

She said with Russian President Putin’s declaration of independence for the two separatist regions, a full-on invasion is not a question – but a surety.

“It’s pretty evident we’ve come to the point where there’s no turning back right now,” Wereszczak said. “The war is imminent.”

While President Biden announced sanctions on Russia are coming, in Wereszczak’s mind, there need to be more – and from other countries as well.

“Not wait – it’s got to happen now,” she said.

“We can’t wait until there’s blood on the streets,” added Marta Farion.

Farion, also of Ukrainian Village, was in Ukraine to see the aftermath of the 2014 revolution, when thousands of people died fighting for their country.

“And it’s all wonderful, talented, educated, dedicated idealistic people,” she said.

Farion sees the most effective sanctions in this latest push and pull will be severe economic ones.

“If you follow the money, you will get at the truth, usually,” she said.

Farion says the effects cross borders beyond Eastern Ukraine to the United States and beyond.

“Not only on prices of oil, but on the attack on democracy on the world,” she said.

The women said as of now, it has been easy to keep in touch with loved ones in Ukraine, but if tensions escalate, avenues like social media could be significantly affected with attacks.