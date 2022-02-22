CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday were asking for help in identifying two suspects in the violent robbery of a woman on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train on the city’s West Side in the middle of the afternoon.
Chicago Police Mass Transit detectives said on Friday, Feb. 11 at 3:40 p.m., the attackers came up to the woman on a Blue Line train near the Cicero Avenue stop in the median of the Eisenhower Expressway and punched her in the face several times. They went on to take the woman's cellphone, police said.
One of the suspects is wearing a black hooded jacket with gray pants, the other a black jacket, a black hooded sweat shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mass Transit detectives at (312) 745-4443.