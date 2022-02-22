CHICAGO (CBS) — If you want to make sure you never get your wedding date, choose a special date like Tuesday, or Twosday, Feb. 22, 2022 – or 2-22-22.
Lori and Conseulo Villa of Montgomery, Illinois, got married Tuesday, but it almost didn’t happen. Their home burned down three weeks ago, and they both ended up in intensive care.READ MORE: White Palace Grill Temporarily Shut Down Due To Investigation Involving Department Of Buildings, Other Agencies
Still, they were determined.
“We’re very spiritual, and when you add the numbers together, it’s 10 – so it’s the completion of a chapter, and we’ve been through so much together,” said Lori Villa. “It just made sense to get married today.”READ MORE: Athanasios Zoyganeles Becomes Latest Chicago Area Resident To Be Charged In Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Riot
Their wedding dress and tux were destroyed in the fire. But thanks to some good Samaritans who donated new clothes, they were able to start their new chapter together.
Meanwhile, it was an unforgettable day in Bridgeview for a couple who welcomed their new baby. Little Amany entered the world at exactly 2:22 p.m. this Twosday.
She was born at AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in West Town, and weighs 6 pounds 12 ounces.