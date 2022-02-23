CHICAGO (CBS) — For the next month, the Blackhawks will have trade rumors swirling around several of their players – including goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.
Fleury will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
He has a 10-team no-trade clause, which means ultimately, he has some control over where he ends up – and if he’s moved at all.
Interim Blackhawks Head Coach Derek King said it won't be an easy decision for the Stanley Cup champion.
“The guys have won cups and we want to try to get that other cup – get that next cup – so that’ll be on his mind a lot. But it’s not like a lack of, we’re driving him crazy and he’s sick and tired of us and he hates it here. We’ve got a great bunch of guys. We’ve got great facilities. The ownership’s unbelievable. One of the best cities I think – it was one of my favorites coming here as a player. It’s a great city, so I mean, hard not to like,” King said. “But he’s a competitive guy. He’s obviously getting up in age, and he’s probably maybe thinking that too – maybe I can get another cup under by belt.”
Because Fleury is an unrestricted free agent, if the Blackhawks don't move him, he can walk at the end of the season – and the 'Hawks would get nothing in return.
Fleury could also just hang up the skates and retire, which he was considering last summer before the Blackhawks brought him on.