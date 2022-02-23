Former White Sox Second Baseman Julio Cruz Dies At 67The White Sox and the Major League Baseball community on Wednesday were mourning the death of former player Julio Cruz.

Future Moves In Question For Blackhawks Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, Who Will Be Unrestricted Free Agent At Season's EndFor the next month, the Blackhawks will have trade rumors swirling around several of their players – including goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

White Sox Prospect Colson Montgomery Pleased To Learn From Major League Staff At Minor League MinicampSpring Training for the Cubs and White Sox, and all the rest of the Major League Baseball teams, is on hold amid the MLB lockout. But there is still baseball in Arizona for one group of players.

'He's Got Raw Talent': Yorkville Christian Mustangs Count On Jaden Schutt For A Trip To State"He’s got the raw talent. He’s got the work ethic and the dedication."

Northwestern Ends 3-Game Skid, Beats NebraskaPete Nance scored 20 points and Northwestern pulled away in the second half to beat Nebraska on Tuesday night.

'I'm Proud Of Their Effort': Oswego East Boys Basketball Feel Good About Postseason Chances"They’ve done so much for the school community. Great bunch of kids to be around and it's something that we can be proud of for a long time."