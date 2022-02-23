CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were taken into custody after a vehicle involved in a carjacking crashed on a ramp from I-94 to I-55.
Illinois State Police said officers started following the vehicle, around 11:15 p.m., after a carjacking in south suburban Alsip.
Eventually, the vehicle crashed on a ramp from I-94 to I-55.
Two juveniles were arrested.