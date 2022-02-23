CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures are struggling today now that the Arctic air mass in place. Nice to see the sun, but temperatures are running a good 15 to 20 degrees colder than yesterday. A few lakeside snow showers or flurries are possible tonight as winds become northeasterly.
Our next system comes from the south and accumulating snow begins late-day Thursday. This will be a fast-moving system with a storm center passing well to our south. We expect the best accumulation to be after dark Thursday until daybreak Friday. Minor amounts… 2″ to 4″ in most areas.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the Chicago area beginning at noon Thursday and continuing until 6 a.m. Friday.
TONIGHT: Cloudy & cold. Few Lakeside flurries or snow showers. Low 21.
THURSDAY: Snow develops in the afternoon. High 29.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Accumulating light snow. Low 22.
FRIDAY: Snow tapers off early morning. Few flurries during the day. High 30.