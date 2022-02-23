GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– A much colder day is ahead.

Passing flurries are possible Wednesday morning with lingering icy sidewalks and roads.

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s with sunshine returning later in the day.

Thursday starts off cloudy as snow develops by the afternoon. The chance for snow continues throughout the night into early Friday. Projected snow totals will range in the 1 to 4″ range.

