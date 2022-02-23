CHICAGO (CBS)– A much colder day is ahead.
Passing flurries are possible Wednesday morning with lingering icy sidewalks and roads.
YIKES. Temps took a hit…. ~20-30° colder to start off the day @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/oA60Y8B8tK
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) February 23, 2022
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s with sunshine returning later in the day.
Thursday starts off cloudy as snow develops by the afternoon. The chance for snow continues throughout the night into early Friday. Projected snow totals will range in the 1 to 4″ range.