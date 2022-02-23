Northwestern Ends 3-Game Skid, Beats NebraskaPete Nance scored 20 points and Northwestern pulled away in the second half to beat Nebraska on Tuesday night.

'I'm Proud Of Their Effort': Oswego East Boys Basketball Feel Good About Postseason Chances"They’ve done so much for the school community. Great bunch of kids to be around and it's something that we can be proud of for a long time."

Aher Uguak Carries Loyola Past Illinois StateAher Uguak registered 17 points and seven rebounds as Loyola Chicago got past Illinois State on Monday night.

Michigan Basketball Coach Juwan Howard Suspended For Rest Of Regular Season For Wisconsin MeleeMichigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for five regular-season games over the next two weeks and fined $40,000 for and hitting Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft in the head.

'I Want Trophies': Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri Looks Forward To Winning With His New Team"I'm really, really looking forward to work with this club to go forward, to bring the glory back to Chicago that maybe the last few years wasn't here."

Barkov Leads Panthers to 5-2 Victory Over BlackhawksAleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists and the surging Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks on 5-2 on Sunday for their third straight win.