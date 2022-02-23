CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s City Council will vote on a new strategy to crack down on gangs on Wednesday.
It would allow the city to sue in order to seize assets from gangs and their leaders.
But, not everyone is on board with this plan. Some aldermen said they haven’t seen concrete proof that it would actually reduce crime.
Last Thursday the council’s Public Safety Committee approved the plan with a 10 to 4 vote.
The proposal from Mayor Lori Lightfoot is very similar to a 1993 state law that allows county prosecutors in Illinois to file civil lawsuits against gangs and gang members to seize their assets.
But some aldermen are concerned that innocent relatives of gang members could end up having their property seized.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office argues the city would need to prove that a defendant has engaged in a pattern of criminal activity before assets can be seized.
This includes at least two gang-related convictions.
The plan goes before the full city council Wednesday.