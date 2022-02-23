CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was hit by a car after a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-57 at 105th Street.
According to police, an off-duty Chicago police officer drove up to the initial crash and saw the 39-year-old woman attempting to walk away around 2:30 a.m. Police said the officer ordered her to come back to the scene.
As the woman was coming back to the scene, police said she was struck by a third vehicle in the left lane.
The woman is now in critical condition. A 48-year-old man was also taken to a hospital.
The expressway is shut down from Halsted to 111th streets.