CHICAGO (CBS)– A delivery driver was shot during an attempted vehicle theft in Chatham.
Police said a 32-year-old driver was making a delivery in the 600 block of East 87th Place around 5:20 a.m. when three men entered his delivery vehicle.
Police said the offenders were unable to leave in the vehicle "as it was a stick shift."
When the delivery driver returned to the vehicle, the thieves shot him in the shoulder and thigh.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, but he was stabilized.
The offenders fled in a blue sedan.