CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI and other agencies on Wednesday raided a COVID-19 testing lab in the Old Norwood Park community.

Video from Chopper 2 showed Chicago Police and other law enforcement agencies outside headquarters for the testing company LabElite, 5824 N. Northwest Hwy.

The FBI confirmed that it is “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in that vicinity today,” but declined to provide further information.

LabElite issued a statement reading, “We are fully cooperating with the U.S. Attorney’s office.”

It was not clear what the FBI was looking for at LabElite.

This action comes after the Rolling Meadows-based Center Covid Control COVID-19 company was hit with multiple investigations and lawsuits.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office has also launched an investigation into the company, which has been accused of fraudulent and deceptive conduct – with some complaining that they never received the results of their tests, among other allegations.

The Center for Covid Control is also accused billing the government for $113 million for tests provided to uninsured patients across the country, and many who actually had insurance.

The CBS 2 Investigators first showed how an employee at one pop-up COVID testing center raised concerns about what was going on inside a Hyde Park clinic. He claimed it was filthy and unsafe, with biohazard waste going into an open trash can.

The Center for Covid Control website says all their pop-up testing locations are closed until further notice.