CHICAGO (CBS) — You can cash in on a $50 gift card, if you get a COVID-19 shot Wednesday at a Chicago Park District clinic.
Free COVID vaccinations and boosters will be available until 6:00 p.m. at Fosco Park in the University Village neighborhood, located at 1312 South Racine.
The Chicago Department of Public Health is giving out $50 gift cards to anyone getting their first or second dose of the COVID vaccine.
Three more opportunities to #GetVaxxed in the parks in partnership with @ChiPublicHealth & @IDPH, from 12-6pm:
💉2/23: Fosco Park, 1312 S. Racine Ave.
💉2/24: Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.
💉3/1: Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th St.
Details at https://t.co/c3AjDq99un pic.twitter.com/dS9uS0CJKg
— Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) February 23, 2022