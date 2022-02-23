GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — You can cash in on a $50 gift card, if you get a COVID-19 shot Wednesday at a Chicago Park District clinic.

Free COVID vaccinations and boosters will be available until 6:00 p.m. at Fosco Park in the University Village neighborhood, located at 1312 South Racine.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is giving out $50 gift cards to anyone getting their first or second dose of the COVID vaccine.

 

