By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Assistance, COVID-19, financial assistance, Illinois Housing Development Authority, Pandemic

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s new help for struggling homeowners in Illinois.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced up to $30,000 in free assistance for homeowners financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance fund is meant to prevent mortgage defaults and foreclosures. Click here to find out more information on the fund or go to illinoishousinghelp.org.

