CHICAGO (CBS) — A 21-year-old man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 70-year-old woman on Lower Wacker Drive in December 2020.
Police said Marcel Windham was arrested Tuesday by a fugitive task force, after he was identified as the driver who collided head-on with Christine Campbell's car as she was driving at the intersection of Lower Wacker Drive and Columbus Drive around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Windham ditched his car after the crash and fled the scene, according to police.
He has been charged with one felony count of reckless homicide, and one felony count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
He is due to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.