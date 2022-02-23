CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a man who has been missing for more than three weeks from his South Austin neighborhood home.
Denarius Hill, 33, was last seen leaving his home in the 4900 block of West Adams Street. He left his cellphone behind, and has not made contact since Sunday, Jan. 30.
He does not have a vehicle and was last seen on foot.
Hill is a Black male standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four Special Victims unit detectives at (312) 746-8255.