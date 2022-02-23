GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Aher Uguak, College Basketball, Loyola, Loyola Ramblers

CHICAGO (AP) — Aher Uguak had 13 points as Loyola romped past Evansville 82-31 on Wednesday night.

Lucas Williamson had 11 points for Loyola Chicago (22-6, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Keith Clemons added 10 points. Tate Hall had seven rebounds.

READ MORE: The Truth Behind The Tow: 'Chicago Stole My Car That Night'

Loyola Chicago led 41-12 at the break.

Blake Sisley had nine points for the Purple Aces (6-22, 2-15), who have now lost six games in a row.

READ MORE: Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow Showers, Flurries In The Evening; Winter Weather Advisory Thursday

Evansville head coach Todd Lickliter missed the game with a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Logan Baumann was acting head coach.

The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces for the season. Then-No. 22 Loyola Chicago defeated Evansville 77-48 on Jan. 18.

MORE NEWS: 3 Kids Found Safe At River West Church After SUV Is Stolen With Them All Inside

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)