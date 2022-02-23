CHICAGO (CBS) — Veteran big man Tristan Thompson will be playing for the Bulls for the first time Thursday when they take on the Atlanta Hawks – in hopes of a sixth straight win.
Thompson has championship experience with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, and just as importantly, he provides some much-needed depth behind Nikola Vucevic for the Bulls.
“If you ask anyone that’s played for me or been around me, I’m a vocal person. I’m going to say what’s best for the team, because I’ve been part of a championship-level team, won a championship, been with Hall-of-Fame players and took stuff I learned from them, and I think it’s only fair and right – in the game of basketball, you’ve got to pay it forward,” Thompson said.
Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan will have some much-needed help, with Zach LaVine back and ready to roll after missing three games with a knee injury.